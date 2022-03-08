MaineHealth hospital president to retire

Mary Jane Krebs, BSN, president of MaineHealth's Spring Harbor Hospital in Westbrook, will retire at the end of the year.

Ms. Krebs will retire Dec. 31 after half a century in behavioral healthcare, according to a March 8 news release.

"During the past 25 years, in which she helped build Spring Harbor Hospital as we know it today, Mary Jane has improved the lives of thousands of people with behavioral health needs," Maine Behavioral Healthcare President Kelly Barton said in the release. "After devoting so much of herself to leading teams of providers and creating the conditions for delivering optimal patient care, I understand Mary Jane's desire to spend more time with her husband, children and grandchildren. Fortunately for us, she has agreed to stay on through the end of the calendar year to manage the transition."

Ms. Krebs was appointed president of Spring Harbor Hospital in 2015 and interim chief nursing officer of the psychiatric facility in June. She also previously served as the hospital's COO.

Over the course of her career, she also held leadership roles at Maine Behavioral Healthcare and New York City-based hospitals, according to MaineHealth. This includes a tenure as CEO of the former Community Counseling Center, which is now part of Maine Behavioral Healthcare.