Milford Regional Medical Center names CFO

Milford (Mass.) Regional Medical Center has hired Beth Cadle as CFO and vice president for finance, who has started in the position.

Ms. Cadle has more than 30 years of experience in accounting and financial management, mostly in the healthcare industry, the hospital said in a March 2 news release. She previously worked as the director of finance for the anesthesia physician practice at Boston Children's Hospital.

She also served as controller at Boston-based Joslin Diabetes Center and several roles at Attleboro, Mass.-based Sturdy Memorial Hospital.

Ms. Cadle also is a certified public accountant.

"It has been a pleasure to now lead the medical center’s highly knowledgeable and collaborative finance group," Ms. Cadle said in the release.