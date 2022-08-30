14 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Aug. 19:

1. Randy Neiswonger, MSN, was named CEO of Community Hospital in Munster, Ind.

2. David Weis was appointed president and CEO of AdventHealth Daytona Beach (Fla.).

3. Clint Seger, MD, was named interim CEO of Billings (Mont.) Clinic.

4. Beth Matish was named CEO of Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Va.

5. Adam Martin was named CEO of Southern Tennessee Regional Health System-Winchester.

6. Lydia Jumonville was named interim president and CEO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.

7. Matthew Fry was named president and CEO of St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Ill.

8. Joanna Conley was named CEO of Doctors Hospital of Augusta (Ga.).

9. Rebecca Beck was appointed CEO of Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital, both in Kingsport, Tenn.

10. John Jeter was appointed CEO of Bristol (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center and will continue to serve as CEO of Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.

11. Matthew Garner was named interim CEO of Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach, Fla.



12. Chad Hatfield became Longmont (Colo.) United Hospital's CEO on Aug. 29.

13. James White was named CEO of Omak, Wash.-based Mid-Valley Hospital.

14. Twilla Lee will join Centennial, Col.-based Centura Health as the CEO of three Kansas hospitals: St. Catherine Hospital-Garden City, St. Catherine Hospital-Dodge City and Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses.