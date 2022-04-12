10 recent hospital, health system executive resignations

Several hospital and health system executives have stepped down from their positions in 2022.

Here are 10 hospital and health system executive resignations that occurred or were announced since March 1:

1. Steve Anderson, is stepping down as CEO of University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus in Topeka on June 1. A national search for the hospital's next CEO is underway.

2. Jodi Howe is stepping down as CFO of Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, N.Y., and St. James Hospital in Hornell, N.Y. She's leaving the role April 25 to pursue an opportunity at Alfred University.

3. Shane Cerone resigned as president and CEO of Chesterfield, Mo.-based St. Luke's Hospital. Gary Olsen, former CEO of St. Luke's, returned in an interim role April 4 until a replacement can be hired through a national search.

4. Aaron Martin, chief digital officer at Renton, Wash.-based Providence, left the health system March 25 to join Amazon as vice president of health.

5. Jason Barrett resigned as president and CEO of St. Augustine, Fla.-based Flagler Health+. The health system on March 8 said Mr. Barrett "made the decision to resign from the organization to pursue other opportunities." The health system announced March 28 that Carlton DeVooght was named president and CEO.

6. Bryan Nermoe resigned March 4 as president and CEO of Sanford Health's operations in Fargo, N.D. Tiffany Lawrence, vice president of finance for the Fargo market, will serve as interim president and CEO.

7. Katherine Bacher resigned as CFO of Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health to pursue a new opportunity. Her replacement is Arthur Anderson, who previously served as the four-hospital system's vice president of finance.

8. Ocean Springs, Miss.-based Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond resigned to pursue other opportunities. Tiffany Murdock, RN, administrator of Singing River Gulfport (Miss.) Hospital, was named interim CEO.

9. Kevin Donovan, chief administrative officer for Concord Hospital-Franklin (N.H.) and Concord Hospital-Laconia (N.H.) stepped down at the end of March.

10. Carol Wolfenbarger left her role as CEO of Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion, N.C. Tonia Hale, CEO at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine, N.C., took on the role of interim CEO at Mission Hospital McDowell as of March 4 after Ms. Wolfenbarger's departure.