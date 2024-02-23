Yale New Haven Health to provide AI-driven clinical documentation

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health will provide thousands of clinicians within its health system access to AI-powered ambient listening technology.

The health system entered into an agreement with Abridge and will use the company's generative AI to address the challenges associated with clinical documentation, according to a Feb. 23 news release from Abridge.

The primary objective of the initial deployment of the technology is to alleviate the cognitive burden on clinicians, allowing them to devote more time to face-to-face patient interactions rather than being tied to computers.

Abridge also announced a $150 million series C investment, led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. Abridge recently closed out a $30 million series B funding round joined by Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation Fund, Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente Ventures and CVS Health Ventures.