Workplace technology: The most productive & biggest time wasters

As the world has embraced the shift to hybrid and remote work since the start of the pandemic, workplace technologies such as virtual meeting platforms and smartphones have become both vital components and distractions to daily workflows, The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 28.

Tech devices and systems have helped employees continue creating and connecting, but some can hinder productivity. The Journal asked readers about what kinds of tech boost their productivity and which they consider the biggest time wasters.

Zoom and other video conferencing platforms like Teams and GoToMeeting got mixed reviews, with some respondents praising the technology's ability to keep remote employees connected throughout the work day and others condemning the platforms as distractions when not properly balanced.

One of the biggest themes that shined through respondents' answers was workplace culture and how the organization manages collaboration. While conference calls and virtual technologies can help run meetings, for example, it is important for managers to discern whether they are needed for check-ins that could be completed via a one-on-one phone call.

Here are the technologies that are most helpful in supporting employees:

Zoom

Teams

Webex

GoToMeeting

Smartphones

Noise-cancelling headphones

Automatic letter openers

Multiple computer monitors

Data transparency tools

Laptops

Here are the technologies that are the biggest time-wasters or distractions: