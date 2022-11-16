Women make up 27% of Fortune 500 CIOs, study finds

Women constitute 27 percent of CIOs at Fortune 500 companies, yet only 8 percent of tech CEOs overall, according to a new report from Women Business Collaborative.

Overall, women make up 11.4 percent of tech C-suite positions at private companies with more than $1 billion in revenue, the analysis of 12 positions at more than 5,000 businesses found.

"To advance equity, you need to disaggregate and drill into data to truly understand where the gaps are and get to the root causes — the systemic causes creating inequities," said Janet Foutty, executive chair of Deloitte US, the report's lead sponsor, in a Nov. 15 Women Business Collaborative news release. "Despite modest progress, there are still too few women in influential technology leadership roles, let alone thriving in leadership roles."

Here are the C-suite roles at Fortune 500 companies most likely to be occupied by women, according to the report:

1. Chief digital officer/chief digital information officer: 28 percent.

2. CIO: 27 percent.

3. Chief security officer/chief information security officer: 24 percent.

4. Chief data analytics officer/chief analytics officer: 20 percent.

5. Chief technology officer: 18 percent.