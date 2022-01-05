White House seeks input on digital community health programs

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy is asking for examples of digital community health programs as they look to develop digital healthcare strategies to expand healthcare access.

Posted Jan. 5 in the Federal Register, the request for information asks for guidance from community health stakeholders, technology developers and others interested in digital health technologies.

The post stated the office is "seeking information and comments about how digital health technologies are used, or could be used in the future to improve health, individual wellness and health equity."

The exact parameters of technology are not specifically listed. Comments back to the OSTP are due by March 5.