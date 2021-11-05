Where do different generations get their health info?

Disseminating health information at a physician's office is the most effective strategy for reaching all generations, according to a report released Nov. 1 by healthcare marketing agency CMI Media Group.

The agency surveyed 2,000 American adults across generations about the most effective ways health information reaches them. The study defined Generation Z as people ages 18-24, millennials as people ages 25-40, Generation X as people ages 41-56, baby boomers as people ages 57-75 and the silent generation as people ages 76-99.

Here are what respondents from different generations reported about how health information reaches them. Note the percentages do not total 100 percent because respondents were allowed to mark more than one category.

The most effective ways Generation Z said health information reaches them:

Information at a physician's office: 42 percent

Social media: 28 percent

Email: 28 percent

Ads on health-related websites: 22 percent

Direct mail: 19 percent

The most effective ways millennials said health information reaches them:

Information at a physician's office: 42 percent

Email: 28 percent

Ads on health-related websites: 27 percent

Direct mail: 26 percent





Social media: 21 percent

The most effective ways Generation X said health information reaches them:

Information at a physician's office: 46 percent

Email: 36 percent

Direct mail: 30 percent

Ads on health-related websites: 28 percent



Social media: 12 percent

The most effective ways baby boomers said health information reaches them:

Information at a physician's office: 50 percent

Email: 37 percent

Direct mail: 34 percent

Ads on health-related websites: 24 percent

Social media: 3 percent

The most effective ways the silent generation said health information reaches them:

Information at a physician's office: 63 percent

Email: 38 percent

Direct mail: 38 percent

Ads on health-related websites: 29 percent