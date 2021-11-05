Where do different generations get their health info?

- Small
Disseminating health information at a physician's office is the most effective strategy for reaching all generations, according to a report released Nov. 1 by healthcare marketing agency CMI Media Group.
The agency surveyed 2,000 American adults across generations about the most effective ways health information reaches them. The study defined Generation Z as people ages 18-24, millennials as people ages 25-40, Generation X as people ages 41-56, baby boomers as people ages 57-75 and the silent generation as people ages 76-99.
Here are what respondents from different generations reported about how health information reaches them. Note the percentages do not total 100 percent because respondents were allowed to mark more than one category.
The most effective ways Generation Z said health information reaches them:
- Information at a physician's office: 42 percent
- Social media: 28 percent
- Email: 28 percent
- Ads on health-related websites: 22 percent
- Direct mail: 19 percent
The most effective ways millennials said health information reaches them:
- Information at a physician's office: 42 percent
- Email: 28 percent
- Ads on health-related websites: 27 percent
- Direct mail: 26 percent
- Social media: 21 percent
The most effective ways Generation X said health information reaches them:
- Information at a physician's office: 46 percent
- Email: 36 percent
- Direct mail: 30 percent
- Ads on health-related websites: 28 percent
- Social media: 12 percent
The most effective ways baby boomers said health information reaches them:
- Information at a physician's office: 50 percent
- Email: 37 percent
- Direct mail: 34 percent
- Ads on health-related websites: 24 percent
- Social media: 3 percent
The most effective ways the silent generation said health information reaches them:
- Information at a physician's office: 63 percent
- Email: 38 percent
- Direct mail: 38 percent
- Ads on health-related websites: 29 percent
- Social media: 3 percent