What Optum gets in the Change Healthcare deal

UnitedHealth Group is moving forward with plans to merge healthcare data and analytics giant Change Healthcare with Optum after a judge cleared the path for the multibillion-dollar transaction Sept. 19.

The acquisition would give Optum, a company that had $155.6 billion in revenue last year, data from millions of healthcare transactions covering a broad swath of the U.S. population. Last year, Optum's revenue grew 14 percent and it served 100 million people. Change also brings relationships with payers, providers and industry disruptors to the table.

Five things to know about Change.

1. Change Healthcare reported $920 million in total revenue for the 2022 fiscal year, which ended March 31. The company's record solution revenue was up 6.8 percent to $859 million. In the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 ending June 30, Change reported $884.5 million in revenue and a $23.2 million net loss.

2. Change facilitated 15 billion healthcare transactions for about $1.5 trillion in adjudicated claims, accounting for more than one-third of all U.S. healthcare expenditures for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the most recent information in the company's corporate profile.

3. The majority of U.S. payers have a relationship with Change, including 2,400 commercial and government payers.

4. Change Healthcare has connections with thousands of healthcare providers to transact client records for more than 85 million unite patients, which is around 25 percent of the total U.S. population. The company's network includes:

Hospitals: 6,000

Physicians: 1 million

Dentists: 125,000

Pharmacies: 39,000

Laboratories: 700

5. Google, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft are among the 700 companies Change has partnered with for healthcare innovation.