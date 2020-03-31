Verizon provides Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort communication, tech support

Verizon has provided connectivity to U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort, according to a March 30 news release.

Verizon enabled connectivity over the weekend through a secure, dedicated circuit. This allows physicians to remain in communication with each other and patients. It also supports critical IT capabilities.

The USNS Comfort features 1,000 hospital beds, 12 operating rooms, radiology capabilities and a pharmacy. Currently, the hospital ship is docked in New York City and is serving as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients.

