UTHealth moves to streamline EHR implementation for 2,000 clinicians

The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston recently enlisted Houston-based IT consulting firm ReMedi Health Solutions to help spearhead the implementation of Epic Systems for its 2,000 clinicians.

The academic health center selected ReMedi Health Solutions to conduct Epic Personalization sessions for its clinicians, including those at UT Physicians, the clinical practice of McGovern Medical School at UTHealth, and UTHealth Harris County Psychiatric Center.

ReMedi assisted UTHealth with scheduling and managing each appointment, offering a simple opt-in process for physicians, which resulted in over 70 percent adoption in the first 10 days of the project.

The firm's virtual model facilitated 2,000 Epic Personalization sessions at UTHealth to take place in a span of just 20 days.

ReMedi leveraged 20 of its EHR physician consultants to conduct peer-to-peer Epic Personalization across 18 specialties, averaging about 120 one-on-one sessions per day. ReMedi's physicians also supported UTHealth with the implementation of Nuance'’s Dragon speech-to-text software that enables physicians to dictate to Epic, in addition to Epic mobile apps Canto and Haiku.

The data generated from each peer-to-peer session enabled UTHealth leadership to visualize and monitor the EHR adoption and progress throughout the project.

“ReMedi’s physicians were able to train UTHealth’s practitioners prior to switching to Epic,” said Babatope Fatuyi, MD, chief medical information officer at UTHealth. “The virtual model assisted our physicians in making the transition to Epic."

ReMedi Health Solutions' CEO, Sonny Hyare, MD, believes that the central key to success lies within physician opt-in and EHR understanding. "ReMedi is here to ensure that they know exactly how to utilize the new Epic system and that it is customized to their respective specialties," Dr. Hyare said.

A virtual assistant powered by artificial intelligence was built for UTHealth to provide step-by-step workflows and access to tip sheets that help physicians navigate the new EHR system.

ReMedi’s physician-driven approach ensured that the physician experience for UTHealth was prioritized throughout the entire implementation process.