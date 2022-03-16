US preferred market for medical technology: survey

The U.S. market has emerged as the preferred launch site for new medical technology as FDA regulations prioritize developers and innovation, according to a survey conducted by ​​Boston Consulting Group and UCLA Biodesign released in March.

Medical device companies used to prefer launching in Europe before setting their sights on FDA approval, but the U.S. has replaced the European Union as the priority market for medical device companies, according to the survey.

The survey, based on testimony from 104 company leaders found the following: