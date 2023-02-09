US physicians are experiencing a data overload

More than 7 in 10 physicians said they are suffering from a data overload, Politico reported Feb. 8.

The news outlet cited a poll from consulting firm ZS that said physicians have more data than they can handle.

In the poll, physicians said that they don't know what to do with all the facts, figures and data coming from various outlets such as health trackers, provider networks and EHR systems.

"There are things coming from so many directions," Bill Coyle, report author and global biopharma head at ZS, told Politico. "That's where that overload or overwhelming feeling is coming from."

The authors also attributed the data overload to the lack of standards and protocols surrounding healthcare data, stating that this makes it even harder for physicians to make sense of all the data they are receiving.

In addition, the poll found that U.S. providers are also finding it more difficult to get paid for the time they are spending on synthesizing patient data, compared to other primary care providers in the U.K., Germany, Sweden, China and Japan.