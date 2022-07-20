UPMC opts for Microsoft to modernize clinical analytics

UPMC partnered with Microsoft to modernize and expand its analytics platform.

Microsoft will provide its computing, AI and machine learning tools to the UPMC clinical analytics team, according to a July 20 press release. The aim is to help the clinical analytics team mine more than 13 petabytes of structured clinical data and 18 petabytes of imaging data to create new insights that improve patient care.

"We're on a quest to become a true data-driven organization, a 'learning health system,'" said Oscar Marroquin, MD, chief health care data and analytics officer. "We can do this only if analytics are embedded in everything that we do — from the executive suite to our clinicians at the bedside."

UPMC says the agreement with Microsoft will not only modernize its analytics platform, but will also better support expansion and innovation in its health plan and other divisions.