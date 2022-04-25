UnitedHealth to sell Change Healthcare's claims-editing tech if deal approved

UnitedHealth Group will sell Change Healthcare's claims-editing business if its deal to acquire the health technology company is approved by regulators.

UnitedHealth said it entered into a purchase agreement April 22 with TPG Capital, a private equity firm. UnitedHealth would divest ClaimsXten for $2.2 billion.

UnitedHealth announced its intent to purchase Change Healthcare in January 2021. Under the proposed deal, Change Healthcare would join UnitedHealth subsidiary OptumInsight to provide software, data analytics, advisory and revenue cycle management offerings to clients.

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit challenging the acquisition Feb. 24, alleging the transaction would harm competition in commercial markets, make coverage more costly for millions of people and give UnitedHealth too much power in electronic data transactions.