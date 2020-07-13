UnitedHealth Group launches digital health therapy for diabetes patients: 5 notes

UnitedHealth Group on July 13 unveiled its new digital health therapy for continuous remote monitoring and customized personal support for members with type 2 diabetes.

Five notes:

1. The therapy, dubbed Level2, gives eligible participants access to tools including mobile continuous glucose monitor, activity tracker, app-based alerts and one-on-one clinical coaching to help support lifestyle decisions such as food choices and exercise.

2. Level2 is now available to more than 230,000 UnitedHealthcare employer-sponsored, fully insured health plan participants in 27 states and Washington, D.C. The healthcare company will make Level2 available to select employers with self-funded plans later this year.

3. In a pilot study of more than 790 UnitedHealthcare members, certain Level2 participants reduced their hemoglobin A1C, which measures appropriate blood sugar levels, within 90 days of participating in the digital therapy.

4. Level2 is offered at no additional cost to eligible UnitedHealthcare members who enroll. UnitedHealth Group in the future may expand the Level2 model to support people with other chronic conditions.

5. UnitedHealth Group offers its products and services through both health payer UnitedHealthcare and health IT company Optum's platforms.

