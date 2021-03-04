UCHealth adds indoor navigation tool to mobile app for hospital patients, visitors

UCHealth partnered with Pointr, a developer of indoor positioning technology, to create a navigation menu to deliver door-to-door guidance on more than 60 floors at the University of Colorado Hospital on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, Colo.

In a March 3 news release, the hospital said the app is aimed at making it less frustrating to get to appointments and find loved ones who may be staying at the hospital.

Patients and visitors can access the wayfinder tool on the UCHealth app and use it to get directions from their home to the hospital. The tool can guide users to the parking area closest to their indoor destination, and then help them find their way around inside.

"This app is like Google Maps for indoors — patients will follow a line with a blue dot navigating them to their desired location," said Manny Rodriguez, chief marketing, experience and customer officer of UCHealth. "We wanted to offer this innovative tool and continue to make an extraordinary experience possible for our patients."

Pointr CEO Ege Akpinar said in the release that the wayfinder tool is easily integrated into Epic's MyChart system.

"It is highly scalable and easy to roll out to all hospitals," he said.

More articles on health IT:

U of Michigan, Apple team up on hearing health research study

Best Buy Health partners with Apple to launch remote monitoring services on Apple Watch

12 recommendations for pediatricians' ethical use of social media

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.