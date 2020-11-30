U of Utah Health names new biomedical informatics chair: 3 things to know

University of Utah School of Medicine in Salt Lake City appointed Yves Lussier, MD, as biomedical informatics chair, effective Feb. 1.

Three things to know:

1. As chair, Dr. Lussier will recruit and train faculty while overseeing development and mentorship across the department.

2. He will also promote faculty participation in leadership development, grant initiatives and performance improvement in biomedical informatics as well as apply it to the university's clinical, research, education and community engagement efforts.

3. In addition to his role at University of Utah Health, Dr. Lussier also serves as a professor and associate vice president for health sciences and chief knowledge officer at University of Arizona Health Sciences Center in Tucson.

