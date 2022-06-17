U of Illinois at Chicago teams up with Moroccan university for health IT partnership 

The University of Illinois at Chicago teamed up with the University of Mohamed Premier (UMP) in Oujda, Morocco, to collaborate on health IT and clinical informatics.

As part of the collaboration, the UIC team traveled to Morocco to help lead one of Africa's first clinical informatics conferences and workshops for more than 130 medical students and faculty. This collaboration comes at a time when Morocco is beginning to digitize its healthcare system, and as a result of the partnership, UMP's medical college is planning to develop a clinical informatics curriculum.

"We are excited about the partnership between UMP and UIC and looking forward to a long-term collaboration in the field of research, student exchange, professors exchange, and more," said the UMP President Yassine Zarhloule, PhD.