Twilio, cloud company that works with Epic EHR, lays off 11% of staff

Twilio, a cloud communications company that has integrated a telehealth platform into Epic EHRs, has let go of 11 percent of its staff, its chief executive said in a Sept. 14 Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

"I'm not going to sugarcoat things. A layoff is the last thing we want to do, but I believe it's wise and necessary," co-founder and CEO Jeff Lawson wrote. "Twilio has grown at an astonishing rate over the past couple years. It was too fast, and without enough focus on our most important company priorities. I take responsibility for those decisions, as well as the difficult decision to do this layoff."

Twilio had 8,510 employees as of June 30, according to its most recent quarterly report, so the cuts would affect approximately 936 staffers. Mr. Lawson said the layoffs were carried out "through an anti-racist/anti-oppression lens."

Besides the collaboration with Epic, the company in 2020 acquired customer data platform Segment for $3.2 billion.