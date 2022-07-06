Tufts centralizes data ecosystem to personalize patient care

Boston-based Tufts Medicine has partnered with Amazon Web Services on a cloud-based health ecosystem to provide a more connected care experience for patients.

Tufts moved its entire digital healthcare ecosystem, including its Epic EHR infrastructure and 40 disparate applications, to Amazon Web Services' cloud in 71 hours.

Now, with all the necessary data needed to help patients in one place, the health system can customize patient care, Shafiq Rab, MD, Tuft's chief digital officer, told Becker's.

"Before, genomic data, health data, social determinants of health was information that was only on the electronic health record," said Dr. Rab. "What we have done with the digital ecosystem is that we have separated the data with intelligence of wisdom so that we can serve information to our patients."

The ecosystem also helps the health system speed innovation to develop more personalized care.

"We as healthcare workers have to become part of your life, whether you are healthy or whether you are not," said Dr. Rab. "With this kind of infrastructure, the hope is that we can use data to customize health needs for the patient."

Dr. Rab sees the ecosystem as a catalyst to support a more efficient, equitable and insightful healthcare industry that can improve patient health outcomes.