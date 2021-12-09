Top Google searches related to health in 2021

- Small
- Medium
- Large
COVID-19 symptoms, vaccines and side effects dominated Google Search trends related to health in 2021.
Google released its annual Year in Search 2021 report Dec. 8. For the report, Google analyzed search history to determine the queries that were trending most in the U.S. in 2021. The report is broken into several categories, including health, science, finance, arts and entertainment.
Here are the 25 top queries related to health from Google's Year in Search 2021 report:
1. CVS COVID vaccine
2. COVID vaccine near me
3. Walgreens COVID vaccine
4. CVS vaccine
5. Delta variant symptoms
6. Johnson and Johnson vaccine
7. Rite Aid COVID vaccine
8. Walmart COVID vaccine
9. Publix COVID vaccine
10. Pfizer vaccine
11. COVID vaccine side effects
12. Side effects of COVID vaccine
13. Kroger COVID vaccine
14. COVID vaccine
15. Symptoms of delta variant
16. Walgreens COVID vaccine appointment
17. CVS pharmacy COVID vaccine
18. Side effects of Moderna vaccine
19. Moderna vaccine
20. Johnson and Johnson
21. GME
22. Retro bowl
23. Moderna
24. At home COVID test
25. Monoclonal antibodies
Click here to view the analysis.