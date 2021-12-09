Top Google searches related to health in 2021

COVID-19 symptoms, vaccines and side effects dominated Google Search trends related to health in 2021.

Google released its annual Year in Search 2021 report Dec. 8. For the report, Google analyzed search history to determine the queries that were trending most in the U.S. in 2021. The report is broken into several categories, including health, science, finance, arts and entertainment.

Here are the 25 top queries related to health from Google's Year in Search 2021 report:

1. CVS COVID vaccine

2. COVID vaccine near me

3. Walgreens COVID vaccine

4. CVS vaccine

5. Delta variant symptoms

6. Johnson and Johnson vaccine

7. Rite Aid COVID vaccine

8. Walmart COVID vaccine

9. Publix COVID vaccine

10. Pfizer vaccine

11. COVID vaccine side effects

12. Side effects of COVID vaccine

13. Kroger COVID vaccine

14. COVID vaccine

15. Symptoms of delta variant

16. Walgreens COVID vaccine appointment

17. CVS pharmacy COVID vaccine

18. Side effects of Moderna vaccine

19. Moderna vaccine

20. Johnson and Johnson

21. GME

22. Retro bowl

23. Moderna

24. At home COVID test

25. Monoclonal antibodies

