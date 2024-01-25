Top 5 health system risks for '24, per IT company

Artificial intelligence is the No. 1 management risk in healthcare for 2024, according to a survey of health system executives.

Health IT company Kodiak Solutions based its Jan. 17 rankings on input from execs and board members from large health systems and risk assessments conducted at hundreds of hospitals, health systems and other healthcare organizations.

"While trying to minimize undue risk exposure and enhance return on mitigation efforts, organizations are confronting an inflationary economy made worse by increased competition, more frequent cyberattacks, and shortages of clinical, IT, and risk professionals," the report's authors noted.

Here are the top five risk areas that "internal audit and compliance leaders should assess and keep on their radar screens" in 2024, according to the new report:

1. Generative AI, machine learning and other new technologies

2. Competition from disruptors

3. Cybersecurity and data privacy

4. Financial performance

5. Workforce