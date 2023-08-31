Top 12 things healthcare organizations want in IT vendors, per KLAS

While the majority of healthcare organizations are generally satisfied with their health IT vendor's customer service, one-third remain dissatisfied, KLAS Research reported.
Here are the top 12 factors influencing customer satisfaction, according to the Aug. 24 report that had 53,189 respondents:
1. Proactive ownership of client issues: 44 percent
2. Ability to achieve outcomes: 26 percent
3. Quality of the upgrade experience: 25 percent
4. Development and roadmap communication: 24 percent
Guidance and recommendations: 24 percent
6. Communication around bugs and issues: 23 percent
Knowledge and empowerment of staff: 23 percent
8. System tailored to needs: 20 percent
9. Access to actionable reporting and insights: 19 percent
10. Implementation and training: 16 percent
11. Regularity of touchpoints: 13 percent
12. Support of integration needs: 11 percent