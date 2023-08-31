Top 12 things healthcare organizations want in IT vendors, per KLAS

While the majority of healthcare organizations are generally satisfied with their health IT vendor's customer service, one-third remain dissatisfied, KLAS Research reported.

Here are the top 12 factors influencing customer satisfaction, according to the Aug. 24 report that had 53,189 respondents:

1. Proactive ownership of client issues: 44 percent

2. Ability to achieve outcomes: 26 percent

3. Quality of the upgrade experience: 25 percent

4. Development and roadmap communication: 24 percent

Guidance and recommendations: 24 percent

6. Communication around bugs and issues: 23 percent

Knowledge and empowerment of staff: 23 percent

8. System tailored to needs: 20 percent

9. Access to actionable reporting and insights: 19 percent

10. Implementation and training: 16 percent

11. Regularity of touchpoints: 13 percent

12. Support of integration needs: 11 percent