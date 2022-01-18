Top 10 health technology hazards for 2022, ranked by ECRI

The ECRI Institute released its Top 10 Health Technology Hazards 2022 report Jan. 18 for hospitals, medical practices and home care providers.

For the 15th annual report, the ECRI Institute identified the top health technology concerns healthcare leaders should address based on review of the organization's incident investigations, independent medical device testing and reporting databases.

Here are the top 10 health technology hazards for this year, as ranked by the ECRI Institute: