The tech Ochsner physicians hail as 'life-changing'

For the first time in a long time, Amy Trainor, RN, system vice president and CIO at New Orleans-based Ochsner Health, said she is hearing physicians say that a piece of technology is proving to be "life changing."

"The AI stuff is huge. And we are doing some really cool stuff for our physicians to make their lives easier, with many of them saying that this is changing their life," Ms. Trainor told Becker's. "That is something that I haven't heard a physician say in quite some time, and I've been doing IT for 19 years. That's where we are today."

One way Ochsner is using AI is to help draft messages. Ms. Trainor said Ochsner has 2.1 million patients that are active in its patient portal.

With this amount of patients comes a large amount of activity and large amounts of messages, which left some physicians feeling burnt out.

"We didn't want to start charging patients for messages, so we wanted to figure out how to use innovative tools to better manage messages," she said. "This tool works by creating a draft response to patient messages sent through the portal. Once the draft is created, a nurse or physician reviews it and enters their name at the end so it ensures that we have a human in the loop at all times."

More than 300 primary care physicians have gone live with the tool, and Ms. Trainor says feedback has been positive.

"At first, they didn't realize how much time it was saving them until they started seeing how fast they were able to get through these," she said.

Some other areas of AI Ochsner is looking into is using it for chart summarization, authorizations on the pharmacy side, image review for X-rays and scans, and applying AI to the financial side of the business.

"I'm most excited about using AI in the financial space for coding, prioritization and collections," Ms. Trainor said. "And really just applying AI to the things that people do every day that maybe don't need a human, such as claims."

For Ms. Trainor, the potential of AI in healthcare is something she's "never seen before."

"The thought that we are taking technology from the public sector to healthcare in record time is something that I've never seen in my experience in healthcare IT," she said. "This is why it's such an exciting time. Any tools we can use to make nurses stay at the bedside is something we as an industry should be thinking about."