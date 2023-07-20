Texas A&M creates virtual nursing clinic for sexual assault survivors

Texas A&M's Health Center of Excellence in Forensic Nursing, based in Bryan, developed a new clinic that will provide virtual follow-up care to survivors of violence and trauma, NBC affiliate KAGS reported July 19.

The decision to move forward with a virtual clinic is to encourage survivors to seek follow-up care by making resources more accessible. The virtual clinic will offer patients a space to discuss additional healthcare needs, order lab tests and make referrals, according to the report.

The virtual clinic also allows victims of sexual assault to feel as comfortable as possible as they seek care while proccessing emotional and physical trauma.

"They can be wherever they are the most comfortable. At home on their cell phone, on a tablet, on a computer, in the car, and have medical care," said Stacey Mitchell, DNP, RN, Texas A&M forensic nursing director. "They can talk to an advanced practice registered nurse or nurse practitioner."