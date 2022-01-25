Tech innovation is driving healthcare investment: 8 things to know

Increased investment in innovative technology, solutions to ease workforce challenges and rising interest in home care all represent key investment trends for healthcare in 2022 according to a KPMG report published Jan. 25.

To produce the 2022 Healthcare and Life Sciences Investment Outlook survey, accounting firm KPMG spoke to over 300 leaders in the healthcare and life sciences sectors. The respondents shed light on how political changes, COVID-19 and market forces could change the outlook for investments in 2022.

Eight key findings: