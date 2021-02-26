Tampa General rolls out price estimator tool with MyChart to help patients plan costs

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital launched a price estimator tool to inform patients of out-of-pocket costs for those with and without health insurance.

The estimator tool interfaces with Epic's MyChart, a web application that gives patients online access to medical providers and personal records.

Patients can review 300 services utilizing the online tool. The prices are not a guarantee of what patients will be charged, but it aims to create more transparency, a Feb. 23 news release said.

"Tampa General Hospital is committed to providing transparency when it comes to health care costs," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital, in the news release. "Patients now have access to the TGH Price Estimator that will share detailed information on their financial responsibilities prior to a procedure."



To view the full release, click here.

