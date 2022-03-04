Stanford Health appoints its 1st chief data scientist

Nigam Shah, PhD, has been named the inaugural chief data scientist for California-based Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Shah, a professor of medicine and biomedical science at Stanford University, began his new role March 1, according to a health system news release. In his new role, Dr. Shah will lead an effort across multiple academic departments in the school of medicine to integrate artificial intelligence into patient care, medical research and administration.

"There's been a lot of excitement around using AI, algorithms and data to improve healthcare," Dr. Shah said in the news release. "But broadly speaking, there's been more talk about using AI than actual implementation of AI in healthcare delivery. Now it’s time to change that."

Smoother patient check-ins, automated system monitoring and personalized, real-time care recommendations are some of the goals the team hopes to achieve with Dr. Shahserving as a conduit between the data science and artificial intelligence side and the business and technology side, according to the university.