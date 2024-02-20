St. Jude eyes technology commercialization

Memphis, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital has created a new role to help the organization develop new technology.

The new role, senior vice president of technology commercialization, will be filled by Lisa Jordan, according to a Feb. 20 news release from St. Jude.

In this role, Ms. Jordan will work with researchers to bring new technologies and innovations to the organization. She will report to Terrence Geiger, MD, PhD, senior vice president and deputy director for academic and biomedical operations at St. Jude.

This role, according to the release, aims to help St. Jude researchers patent, license and commercialize their work.

Prior to this role at St. Jude, Ms. Jordan was a venture capitalist.