Software bug in New Jersey hospital's vaccine scheduling system causes thousands of duplicate appointments

Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health last month discovered and fixed a bug in its vaccination self-scheduling system that caused about 70 percent of its 300,000 appointments to be duplicates, according to a Feb. 12 TapInto Camden report.

At the end of January, the hospital realized that of the 300,000 people who had registered for COVID-19 vaccination appointments through its system, some of the same individuals were showing up for two or more appointments.

"In some extreme cases, a single person had 20 or more vaccine appointments," Virtua Health Access Center Director Malik Bahar told the publication. "Clearly, this was a big problem and we needed to find a solution fast."

A team of 200 staff made more than 10,400 phone calls to remedy the issue; through the process, the hospital identified about 70 percent of appointments were duplicates, and many of the people affected were seniors.

