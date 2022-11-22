Saint Francis CIO named top health IT leader in St. Louis area

Lori Sturgill, CIO of Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based Saint Francis Healthcare System, has been named the top health IT leader by St. LouisCIO.

Ms. Sturgill was recognized as the top CIO in the nonprofit/public sector category for not-for-profit, healthcare and education organizations Nov. 18 at the 2022 CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards in St. Louis.

She has been CIO at Saint Francis since 2018 after working for Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy in IT and other roles for nearly 28 years, according to her LinkedIn page.

"Every organization is technology-dependent, but strong leadership is the X-factor that can evolve IT into a strategic differentiator," St. LouisCIO chair Jim Cavellier said in a Nov. 18 news release from the organization. "The ORBIE Awards are meaningful because they are judged by peers — CIOs who understand the challenges of technology leadership."