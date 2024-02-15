Providence allocating 5% of budget to AI

Renton, Wash.-based Providence is allocating 5% of its fixed budget to generative AI in 2024, B.J. Moore, CIO of the organization, told Becker's.

Mr. Moore said the decision to invest in generative AI was made to "leverage this new wave of AI innovation."

A Feb. 9 survey of healthcare executives from Ernst & Young found that an increasing number of hospitals and health systems are incorporating AI into their operations, with 60% of healthcare executives actively dedicating resources to invest in applications based on artificial intelligence.

Providence currently has its own version of ChatGPT, dubbed ProvidenceChat, which it rolled out to 120,000 staff members Dec. 1.

This new technology allows Providence staff to privately use generative artificial intelligence without worrying about the data being shared online or with tech companies.

The health system also has five of its own AI solutions in production and a Microsoft co-pilot production.