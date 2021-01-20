Philips to buy medical device management company for $635M

Philips signed an agreement to acquire Capsule Technologies, a medical device integration and data technologies company, for $635 million, according to a Jan. 19 news release.

Capsule's medical device information platform integrates devices, vital signs monitoring and clinical surveillance services so that medical devices and EHRs in hospitals can share information through a single platform.

Through the acquisition, Philips plans to connect Capsule's information platform with its cloud-based digital health platform so it can expand its patient care management and remote monitoring services.

Philips expects the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2021; under the deal, Capsule and its approximately 300 employees will become part of Philips' connected care segment.

