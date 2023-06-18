Palantir poised for big healthcare expansion

Palantir, known for its government contracts, partnered with Cleveland Clinic and Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital in 2021 to develop a new software that would increase hospital efficiency, according to a report from CNBC. And it has.

The company tasked a four-person team with developing Palantir for Hospital Operations, a new software focused on guiding decision-making and resource support. The platform has real-time and predictive insights designed to improve patient throughput and staffing. Palantir hoped to differentiate itself by working closely with clinicians and nurses to develop a meaningful solution quickly.

"If you treat nurses and patients like widgets, you're going to lose," Jeremy David, a leader of Palantir for Hospital Operations, told CNBC. "For about two weeks, we tried to treat them like widgets, and we lost."

Tampa General gave Palantir 12 weeks to build a solution and Cleveland Clinic gave the company eight weeks. Teams partnering with both systems realized they had similar needs for more efficient patient flow and staff resource allocation. They worked together to build and iterate on the solution. Cleveland Clinic, which has a 10-year deal with Palantir, reported an 8 percent increase in patient transfers from other hospitals after implementing Palantir's software in March.

Palantir aims to keep growing, with the hospital operations platform comprising about 10 percent of the company's U.S. commercial revenue. The company's healthcare team now has more than 50 employees, and more partnerships are ahead.

"I think we really solved this core problem, where it’s like, OK, a health system actually can deploy this really transformative platform technology to the front lines of healthcare," Mr. David said. “There’s this old trope that’s like banks and hospitals don’t adopt technology — that is definitively not true anymore."