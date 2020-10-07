Oregon hospital terminates 2 employees over 'computer crimes' and theft

Two Oregon hospital employees have been arrested and charged with 35 counts of computer crimes, criminal conspiracy and theft for allegedly embezzling thousands of dollars from the hospital, according to CBS affiliate News 10.

Five details:

1. Two former employees of Grants Pass, Ore.-based Asante Three Rivers Medical Center have been charged with embezzling $33,000 from the hospital between May and September 2020.

2. The pair allegedly hatched a scheme to submit fraudulent reimbursement requests that became the subject of an internal investigation.

3. The Grants Pass Police Department received information about the incident on Oct. 4 and interviewed the employees shortly thereafter, according to a report from NBC affiliate KOBI5.

4. Asante Three Rivers Medical Center terminated the two employees after concluding its investigation.

5. The incident didn't compromise protected health information, according to a statement from the hospital.

