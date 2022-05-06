NYU Langone's CIO & CDO is focused on creating excellent experiences: Q&A with Nader Mherabi

NYU's CIO and CDO is all about creating seamless technological experiences for all, bringing value to the organization and investing in innovative tech.

Nader Mherabi, NYU Langone's executive vice president and vice dean, chief digital and information officer, oversees all aspects of technology and digital transformation at the No. 8 best hospital, according to the U.S. News & World Report. He spoke to Becker's about his philosophy, the institution's goals and their forward looking investments.

Editor's note: This interview has been edited for clarity and length

Question: What are some of the goals or initiatives of NYU Langone?

Nader Mherabi: A lot of our focus is on operational excellence, we want people to experience digital technology with minimum friction. We are very focussed on all kinds of experiences. It starts with the patient and their family and then also our scientists' experiences, our clinicians' experience of technology, whether that's physicians or nursing staff, and then our educators and students. How do we make that better, as a continuous process not just as a project, but more about always looking at what could we do to make it better as a continuous loop of improvement?





Q: How do you approach your role?

NM: My role is to build and bring value to the institution through technology. It's about always keeping in mind, how is IT and technology bringing value to the organization? Whether that's making care better through better access or empowering our scientists through technology to make novel discoveries, or our students where they get to learn through digital technologies, which are transformative. The same thing goes with our corporate team. We want to make sure they're protected whether they're at home or on site. So it's about really bringing value, improving productivity and improving access to care via our institution. So that's our philosophy. Part of that is how do you partner with organizations both inside and outside to achieve these institutional goals and build an ideal organization that is capable of partnerships. We want to be innovative and agile in doing things but always having that guiding principle, it's about making things better for the organization through technology experience.





Q: How do you measure how you bring value?

NM: As an organization we are very metrics and data driven, everything we do we have to measure. For example, how are patients engaged? We have the NYU Langone app where patients can engage with clinicians, make follow up appointments, and get test results.

We are constantly monitoring how many patients per month downloaded our new app, how many patients logged on and used it, and what they were doing when they used it. When making follow up appointments, how many patients use the digital tool to make an appointment instead of calling up? So we have what we call a patient's metrics experience, how does that translate to experience and satisfaction?





Q: What is the philosophy toward collaborations and partnerships, both internally and externally?

NM: The way we see things, good partnerships are both internal and external. To bring a good transformation, the line between IT and operations is blurry, you need to have a tight partnership to make something happen. Without that, IT can't do it alone and operations can't do it alone, so it's about blurring that line where they are part of one team to make something happen and bring a better experience. So we bring a multidisciplinary team from operations, from IT, from various other sides of the organization and empower them. Then you need external partners, like the products we use, how do we better integrate those products to create a better experience.

Then we have our clinicians that we engage to innovate with us. Right now we have a great offering for our patients that when they receive their imaging results one of our radiologists actually speaks and narrates the image for them. Patients really like it because they can see the image but they also hear the radiologist say this is exactly what's happening and let me give you a basic, consumer-friendly description.





Q: Your role is both as CIO and CDO? What is the distinction between the two?

NM: You have to reinvent yourself and reinvent the role. Typically a traditional CIO is a lot more focused on infrastructure, which is very important, but digital is more about blurring the line between technology, operations and care delivery and creating an awesome experience. It's really transitioning the role, in my case, to achieve the institutional goals of transforming digital. So for me it's been a next step. I just saw it as a natural progression.





Q: What does the future hold for innovation at NYU Langone?

NM: So, we're continuing to focus on improving experience. We're continuing to invest in AI and predictive analytics to provide real insight to our workforce, whether that's clinicians or finance workers. We've aso been investing in robotics and automated processes, getting the bots to do the mundane things to marry the power of the bots with AI to create a lot of efficiencies and insights for our workforce. We continue to invest in big data and marry that with the power of AI and predictive analytics, investing in natural language processing technologies. Also harnessing the power of the cloud in a more meaningful way that allows us to scale.