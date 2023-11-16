NYU Langone, Philips embark on $115M monitoring ecosystem

NYU Langone Health, based in New York City, entered into an eight-year partnership worth $115 million with Royal Philips that is aimed at advancing patient care through innovation.

Under the partnership, NYU Langone will integrate Philips' IntelliSite Pathology solution, Lumify Handheld Ultrasound, Patient Information Center iX and Capsule Medical Device Information Platform into its existing infrastructure, according to a Nov. 16 news release from Philips.

The partnership, led by Dafna Bar-Sagi, PhD, executive vice president and vice dean for science, chief scientific officer of NYU Langone, extends to new research programs focusing on the future of digital pathology, patient monitoring, ultrasound and MRI.

The collaboration aims to deliver seamless integration across the network, utilizing a predictable enterprise-monitoring-as-a-service subscription model, according to the release