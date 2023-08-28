Nurses join striking writers, actors to voice AI concerns

Two hundred registered nurses are planning to hold a march in Los Angeles on Aug. 29 to voice their concerns about the threat of artificial intelligence technologies and their ability to provide quality patient care.

The California Nurses Association and National Nurses United say nurses are alarmed about the increasing use of artificial intelligence technologies within patient care, stating that AI cannot replace hands-on care or solve healthcare's staffing crisis.

"Nurses across the country are demanding solutions like safe staffing, resources including personal protective equipment and adequate training, and union representation to advocate for better conditions so we can proudly deliver the best quality care to our patients," Sandy Reding, RN, president of CNA/NNU, said in an Aug. 28 news release. "In our fight to improve patient care, we will not cede our profession to the false solution of unchecked and unregulated technology."

These nurses are joining writers and actors who have been striking in Hollywood due to fear that movie studios would "start generating AI-produced scripts that would need only rewrites," eliminating the need for writers, according to The Washington Post.

Nurses will be carrying signs that read "Flip the script on AI" during the march.