Nurse claims health system collected fingerprints without her consent

A nurse is suing a Chicago health system alleging it collected her biometric data without her informed consent, Law360 reported May 23.

Plaintiff Jamila King filed the lawsuit May 19 in Circuit Court of Cook County, claiming Sinai Chicago violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by requiring her to submit fingerprints to access biometric dispensing cabinets, according to the story. Ms. King worked as a registered nurse at Mount Sinai and Holy Cross hospitals in 2020 and 2021.

She alleges she never signed a release granting permission for Sinai Chicago to collect her biometric data and wasn't informed about its purpose, the news outlet reported. She also claims the health system hasn't notified her how long it will store her data before destroying it, exposing her to privacy risks if the information is compromised.

The lawsuit seeks class-action status and requests statutory damages of $1,000 for each negligent violation of the biometric privacy act and $5,000 for each willful violation, according to the story. The health system declined to comment to the news outlet.