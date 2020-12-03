NewYork-Presbyterian, Weill Cornell team up on genomic technologies initiative

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and Weill Cornell Medicine are partnering with DNA sequencing and technology company Illumina on a new precision medicine initiative to identify genetic alterations that cause diseases, according to a Dec. 3 news release.

For the project, the New York City-based health systems and Illumina will sequence human genomes of thousands of consenting patients to pinpoint the genetic alterations behind diseases to find potentially unidentified therapies for treatment.

The initiative also includes a collaboration between Weill Cornell, NewYork-Presbyterian and the New York Genome Center to evaluate the potential of using full genome sequences in a person's DNA to diagnose diseases.

Physicians at Weill Cornell and NewYork-Presbyterian will offer select patients the option to have their genomes sequenced as part of their diagnostic workups. The NY Genome Center will then use Illumina's genomic sequencing tech to analyze the patients' DNA for oncology, cardiovascular, metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases research.

