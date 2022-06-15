Mount Sinai to deploy clinical data sharing platform

New York City-based Mount Sinai has partnered with technology company mphrX to deploy a clinical data sharing platform that is designed to meet the 21st Century Cures Act requirements.

Mount Sinai will use mphrX's Minerva platform, a healthcare data platform as a service, that uses SMART on FHIR R4 and Bulk-FHIR APIs to provide secure and standardized access to clinical data, according to a June 14 press release.

"Part of what drew us to partner with mphrX was our shared commitment to the FHIR standard — the best chance for the industry to eliminate the technical friction when sharing data at scale," said Mike Berger, vice president, chief data and analytics officer of Mount Sinai Health Partners and vice president, enterprise data at Mount Sinai Health System.

Mount Sinai plans to use the technology to share clinical data with payers, third-party technology companies, internal data science teams and partners in order to collaborate in the delivery of patient care.

The health system will also receive data from external parties to create a more holistic view of their patient's health and socioeconomic indicators.