Missouri hospitals halt admissions amid IT issues

The Audrain Community Hospital in Mexico, Mo., and the Callaway Community Hospital in Fulton, Mo., will temporarily limit services because of an issue with IT services, according to a March 18 news release posted on Facebook.

The hospitals will halt inpatient admissions, and emergency medical services will be diverted to other facilities in the area, the hospitals said.

"We're prioritizing patient care above all else. Please know we're working tirelessly to address this issue," hospital representatives wrote on social media. "We ask for your patience and understanding. We will let the community know once inpatient admissions and EMS services are reinstated."

The hospitals did not provide further details about the IT issues but said physicians' offices and specialty clinics are not affected.

Audrain and Callaway hospitals are part of Kansas City, Mo.-based Noble Health.