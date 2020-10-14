Michigan Medicine CIO Dr. Andrew Rosenberg joins statewide health information network

The Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services named Andrew Rosenberg, MD, CIO of Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine, to its board of directors, effective Oct. 20.

Dr. Rosenberg will serve a three-year term on the MiHIN board of directors; the organization is Michigan's state designated entity for improving healthcare quality and patient safety through statewide electronic health information exchange.

In addition to his role as CIO of Michigan Medicine, Dr. Rosenberg is an associate professor of anesthesiology, critical care and internal medicine at the University of Michigan. He previously served as chief medical information officer and executive director of information and data management for the U-M Health System.

