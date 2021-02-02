Michigan health department cancels COVID-19 vaccine clinic over scheduling breach

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan called off a COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Feb. 5 after a registration link was shared online and hundreds of ineligible people signed up for appointment slots.

Someone from outside of the health department is responsible for the breach, which let residents from neighboring counties and across the state fill up about 280 of the 300 appointment slots available on Feb. 5 at the Antrim County clinic, according to the health department's Feb. 1 news release.

"This is extremely regrettable and is forcing us to cancel all our appointments for this Feb. 5 clinic and reschedule them at a later date,” Lisa Peacock, health officer at the department, stated in a Feb. 1 news release. "This breach is requiring us to postpone appointments for those who did legitimately sign up and making us pull valuable resources to address this issue."

The breach did not affect any personal medical records or other information, the health department said in the news release.

