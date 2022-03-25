Memorial Hermann partners with hybrid care startup to increase access to care

Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System partners with a hybrid care startup to deliver affordable onsite care to small employers.

Hamilton Health Box, which builds telemedicine enabled micro clinics for small and medium sized employers and rural areas, will partner with the health system to install micro clinics at worksites for Houston-area employers with as few as 100 employees, according to March 24 press release.

"Our partnership with Hamilton Health Box aligns with our commitment to innovative care delivery models that deliver positive health outcomes at a manageable cost," David Callender, MD, president and CEO of Memorial Hermann said. "The partnership supports both employers, by helping them retain employees and control healthcare costs, and employees, by helping them stay healthy, productive, and engaged."

Results from early clients have shown increases in annual physicals, primary care visits and chronic care management, according to the press release.