Meet the CIOs of the 10 largest nonprofit health systems

Here are the CIOs of the 10 largest nonprofit health systems:

Gerry Lewis. CIO and senior vice president of Ascension; CEO and president of Ascension Information Service (St. Louis): Mr. Lewis has worked in IT leadership positions within Ascension's system of 139 hospitals since 2006. He was appointed CIO of the system in 2016. At Ascension Information Services, he works with clinical and business leaders to provide tech services and solutions to drive hospital innovation.

Suja Chandrasekaran. Chief information and digital officer and senior executive vice president of CommonSpirit (Chicago): Before joining CommonSpirit, a system of 137 hospitals, Ms. Chandrasekaran served as chief of information and digital technology at Irving, Texas-based manufacturing firm Kimberly-Clark, Walmart, and Nestlé. She earned her master's degree in business systems from Melbourne, Australia-based Monash University and a bachelor's degree in engineering from Chennai, India-based University of Madras.

Marcus Shipley. CIO and senior vice president of innovation at Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): Before joining the system of 92 hospitals, Mr. Shipley served as vice president of information technology, IT infrastructure and operations for Bloomfield, Conn.-based Cigna, which he joined in 2008. He has worked for almost 30 years in information technology across multiple industries. Mr. Shipley earned both his master's and bachelor's degrees in business administration from the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Matthew Chambers. CIO of Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas): Mr. Chambers has served with the system of 52 hospitals since 2011. As the CIO, he is responsible for IT strategy, design and delivery. Mr. Chambers has his degree in management information systems from the University of Texas at Austin.

Brent Snyder. CIO and executive vice president of AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.): Mr. Snyder has held leadership positions in the system of 50 hospitals for 35 years. He served as the CFO of Advent Health's multistate division from 1997-2002. Mr. Snyder has an associate's degree in computer science and a bachelor's degree in business from Collegedale, Tenn.-based Southern Adventist University. He also has a master's degree in business from Columbia-based University of South Carolina and a doctorate in jurisprudence from Nashville (Tenn.) School of Law.

Brad Reimer. CIO of Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.): Mr. Reimer was named CIO at the 46-hospital health system in October. He previously served as the system's senior executive director of technology services, a position he held for four years. He has held leadership roles in IT at Wells Fargo and health IT company DocuTap. Mr. Reimer earned his business degree from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.

Edward McCallister. CIO and senior vice president at UPMC (Pittsburgh): Mr. McCallister was named senior vice president and CIO of the 40-hospital system in 2014. He is the founder and executive sponsor of UPMC's Women in IT initiative, which aims to inspire, empower and promote technology career paths for women at UPMC and in the community.

He previously served for 15 years as a director and then vice president and CIO of UPMC's insurance services division. Before joining UPMC, he served as an executive at Highmark and Electronic Data Systems in Plano, Texas. Mr. McCallister earned his bachelor's degree from Loretto, Pa.-based St. Francis University.

Scott Richert. CIO at Mercy (St. Louis): Mr. Richert has served as Mercy's CIO since Oct. 2019. He served as Mercy's chief technology officer from Aug. 2018 to Oct. 2019. He started his career with Mercy in Feb. 1993 as an application developer and system administrator. He graduated from the University of Missouri-St. Louis in 1986 with his bachelor's degree in business administration and management information systems.

Diane Comer. Chief information and technology officer and executive vice president at Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals (Oakland, Calif.): Ms. Comer joined Kaiser Permanente in 2007. Before being named to her current position, she led Kaiser Permanente's Health Plan IT organization. Prior to joining Kaiser Permanente, she held positions at Fireman's Fund Insurance Company, including chief technology officer. Ms. Comer holds a bachelor's degree in management from Golden Gate University in San Francisco. She is a 2012 Computerworld Premier 100 IT Leaders Award winner.

Bruk Kammerman. CIO and Senior vice president of Avera Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.): Mr. Kammerman was named CIO of the 35-hospital system in February. He previously served as the CIO of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System and Millcreek, Utah-based St. Mark's Hospital. Mr. Kammerman attended Salt Lake City-based Western Governors University, where he earned his bachelor's degree in business and IT management as well as his MBA.