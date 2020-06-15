Medical records and health information technician average salary: A state-by-state breakdown

New Jersey has the highest average annual salary for medical records and health information technicians, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The medical records and health information technicians often maintain, compile and process medical records at hospitals or clinics. Here is the breakdown of the average annual wage per state, based on May 2018 data, the most recent data available.

New Jersey: $54,020

California: $51,880

Connecticut: $51,400

Hawaii: $50,940

Massachusetts: $50,740

Maryland: $50,460

Alaska: $50,280

Minnesota: $50,060

Colorado: $49,340

Oregon: $48,390

Rhode Island: $47,990

New York: $47,420

Washington: $46,160

Illinois: $45,800

Delaware: $45,390

Ohio: $43,980

Virginia: $43,590

North Dakota: $43,380

New Hampshire: $43,120

Nevada: $43,100

Tennessee: $43,050

Vermont: $42,480

Missouri: $42,460

Indiana: $42,350

Utah: $42,150

Wyoming: $42,090

Texas: $41,950

Wisconsin: $41,810

Florida: $41,340

Pennsylvania: $41,320

Iowa: $41,190

Michigan: $41,100

South Carolina: $41,040

Arizona: $40,800

Nebraska: $40,430

South Dakota: $40,170

North Carolina: $39,740

Montana: $39,500

West Virginia: $39,430

Idaho: $39,400

Georgia: $39,080

Kansas: $39,070

Maine: $39,030

New Mexico: $38,520

Oklahoma: $38,140

Kentucky: $38,130

Louisiana: $37,430

Alabama: $36,470

Mississippi: $35,300

Arkansas: $34,610

