Medical records and health information technician average salary: A state-by-state breakdown
New Jersey has the highest average annual salary for medical records and health information technicians, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The medical records and health information technicians often maintain, compile and process medical records at hospitals or clinics. Here is the breakdown of the average annual wage per state, based on May 2018 data, the most recent data available.
New Jersey: $54,020
California: $51,880
Connecticut: $51,400
Hawaii: $50,940
Massachusetts: $50,740
Maryland: $50,460
Alaska: $50,280
Minnesota: $50,060
Colorado: $49,340
Oregon: $48,390
Rhode Island: $47,990
New York: $47,420
Washington: $46,160
Illinois: $45,800
Delaware: $45,390
Ohio: $43,980
Virginia: $43,590
North Dakota: $43,380
New Hampshire: $43,120
Nevada: $43,100
Tennessee: $43,050
Vermont: $42,480
Missouri: $42,460
Indiana: $42,350
Utah: $42,150
Wyoming: $42,090
Texas: $41,950
Wisconsin: $41,810
Florida: $41,340
Pennsylvania: $41,320
Iowa: $41,190
Michigan: $41,100
South Carolina: $41,040
Arizona: $40,800
Nebraska: $40,430
South Dakota: $40,170
North Carolina: $39,740
Montana: $39,500
West Virginia: $39,430
Idaho: $39,400
Georgia: $39,080
Kansas: $39,070
Maine: $39,030
New Mexico: $38,520
Oklahoma: $38,140
Kentucky: $38,130
Louisiana: $37,430
Alabama: $36,470
Mississippi: $35,300
Arkansas: $34,610
